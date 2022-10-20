OMAHA — There are three types of people that live in a community.

There are those that sit on the sidelines and watch things happen. There are those that do nothing but complain and never get involved. And then there are those that make things HAPPEN for the betterment of everyone in the community.

You can find out where you fit on Nov. 8 when you have the opportunity to vote on the Norfolk city sales tax issue. Having recently moved to Omaha because of my family, after living in Norfolk over 50 years, there’s no question I would vote yes and help keep Norfolk moving forward for now and future generations.

JIM MILLER

Former mayor of Norfolk

Candidate thoughts shared — J.H. Eaton

PAPILLION — I live in the 1st Congressional District and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.

Enough already — Dave Rumsey

NORFOLK — We just received a large property tax increase, water, sewer and garbage increases. Some of this I can call inflation. But NOT another $100 million!

Supports candidate — Ollie Bensen

NORFOLK — I would hope all your subscribers would read this and be inclined to vote for Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon for the Norfolk Public School Board of Education.

Opinions shared — Roy Zach

STANTON — As a candidate for Nebraska Legislature District 22, my character and integrity are grounded in the firm moral foundation of Christian ethics and values — particularly in the example set by the life of Jesus Christ. I personally believe that “good” and “evil” are absolutes — not si…

Prepared to work — Karen Granberg

WAYNE — Public education is essential to the success of a democratic republic. Danielle Helzer knows this by heart. As an educator, she has been committed to discovering the strengths of public education. She is prepared to work for a strong public education in Nebraska.