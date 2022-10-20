OMAHA — There are three types of people that live in a community.
There are those that sit on the sidelines and watch things happen. There are those that do nothing but complain and never get involved. And then there are those that make things HAPPEN for the betterment of everyone in the community.
You can find out where you fit on Nov. 8 when you have the opportunity to vote on the Norfolk city sales tax issue. Having recently moved to Omaha because of my family, after living in Norfolk over 50 years, there’s no question I would vote yes and help keep Norfolk moving forward for now and future generations.
JIM MILLER
Former mayor of Norfolk