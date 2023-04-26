TILDEN — Your help is urgently needed NOW. Radicals want to push Puerto Rico into statehood in 90 days making it into our 51st state — without English being declared the official language.
House of Representatives Bill 1522, the Puerto Rican Statehood Admission Act, would make the Spanish-speaking island a state in 90 days.
We need to let the chairman of the House committee, Rep. Bruce Westerman, hear from as many of us as possible as he can make sure that bill doesn’t “see the light of day.” With all the illegal immigrants we are already housing and feeding, we certainly don’t need to take on all that making Puerto Rico a state would also acquire.
When my ancestors came to this country, they were required to read and speak the English language before they could get citizenship papers. When Hawaii became a state in 1959, it was already running its government in English. Only 5% of the Puerto Rican households speak English. Big difference.
The radical left is desperately pushing this because this would give them more Democrat votes in the next election.
Puerto Rico MUST declare English as its official language before our current 50 states even consider letting it join the Union.
DOROTHY STAUB