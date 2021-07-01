Make changes to park — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — There needs to be further discussions about the major changes proposed for Johnson Park. At the open house that was held June 15, at the Norfolk library, it was stated that “stakeholders” (who are they?) are making the changes, but I don’t believe they understand the impact they are creating for the people that live in this area!
Among many changes, included is a large splash pad/fountain/ice rink with floodlights on Prospect Avenue. All the changes are resulting in an “unfamiliar” park that will actually no longer be Johnson Park! I THOUGHT the plan was to bring it back to its full glory, but that isn’t happening!
Plus, we are a residential area — not commercial!
Also, showing on the map that was available at the open house for the park, the houses on Prospect Avenue, Oak Street and a couple of others are white. Our fear is that they are slated for eventual removal to accommodate the park, because of the changes in the zoning overlay.
For the people who were not able to attend the open house, I will send a copy of the map, so you can actually see the proposed changes, if you send me a private message on Facebook!
Also, $2.5 million more is wanted from the city for this plan! That equals more taxes, for sure!
PAULA PENNINGTON