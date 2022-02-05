Lowering taxes won’t help — Troy Magnuson

BRUNO — I generally agree with your recent editorial regarding the unemployment rate; it is a bit misleading at times. I do disagree regarding why folks are dropping out of the workforce and I can assure you lowering taxes won’t fix a thing.
First, I am not aware of any enhanced benefits folks are getting. Enhanced unemployment is gone as is the enhanced child tax credit. In the ecosystem I live in, the reasons folks have dropped out of the workforce are many. Boomers are retiring. In fact, I don’t know anyone in their late 50s or older that isn’t planning to retire early or have done so already. Two, childcare is still an issue, both in cost and availability. Three, the worker shortage is so severe a person can work plenty of overtime and have a spouse stay home with the kids.
Four, burnout. Worker shortage is so severe in some places that you just physically can’t work what is expected. The constant drumbeat that lower taxes will solve the problem just doesn’t ring true. If you have money you can avoid a lot of taxes. Trump’s tax bill fixed a lot of that.
Bottom line in Nebraska is we got caught flat footed in spite of decades of warnings that a labor shortage was coming. COVID just bumped it up a couple of years. We have a labor shortage and a housing shortage. The housing shortage in my experience has been an issue for at least 20 years. No houses, no ability to recruit. Columbus and Norfolk are really paying the price on that one.
The worker shortage was mitigated with folks working a little overtime, now what is expected is either unbearable or allows a spouse to stay home.
I enjoy your editorials. Almost always they promote thought. Keep up the good work.
TROY MAGNUSON