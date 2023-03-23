Love thy neighbor — Dan Heiman

OSMOND — Abortion maybe is a topic taboo for small-town newspapers, but I hope this letter expresses the profound love of thy neighbor ... that is the true root of my hope that one day, all babies are loved and wanted, that ALL mothers are loved and supported.
And to that purpose “walking with Moms “ is a Catholic focus on bringing all our existing resources and community organizations together, locally here in Pierce County and nationally.
The link is on Osmond St Mary’s Church website. Love our God, and love thy neighbor ... the greatest commandment.
DAN HEIMAN