OSMOND — Abortion maybe is a topic taboo for small-town newspapers, but I hope this letter expresses the profound love of thy neighbor ... that is the true root of my hope that one day, all babies are loved and wanted, that ALL mothers are loved and supported.

And to that purpose “walking with Moms “ is a Catholic focus on bringing all our existing resources and community organizations together, locally here in Pierce County and nationally.

The link is on Osmond St Mary’s Church website. Love our God, and love thy neighbor ... the greatest commandment.

DAN HEIMAN

Love thy neighbor — Dan Heiman

Finish the study — Terry and Leon Boecker

NORFOLK — In reference to articles published on Jan. 31 and Feb. 10, it was reported that the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) voted to “eliminate the study-recommended Battle Creek dam project.”

Nitrate problems — Clayton Ellsworth

NORFOLK — Flatwater Press presented a good productive meeting in Norfolk. The presenters toned down the need for more regulations compared to their comments in the past articles. They also did not indicate that the ag producers should pay for the filtration of water and not the taxpayers as …