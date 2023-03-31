Lots of jack rabbits — Vlasta Zrust

CLARKSON — I found this article when I was cleaning drawers, and showed it to several people who thought it was quite interesting. I think your readers would as well:
On top of all the other hardships of the Great Depression of the 1930s, some parts of western Nebraska had an overabundance of rabbits.
The Nebraska State Historical Society Library/Archives includes a copy of “Kimball County, Nebraska, 100 Years,” 1888-1988, which reported:
“In the early 30s the rabbits were so plentiful in Kimball County that on looking out over the prairie it looked like the ground was moving. They were becoming very destructive to crops. It was figured that 2,000 jack rabbits would eat as much feed as 175 sheep or 35 head of cattle. . . .
“The jack rabbits were so numerous that the county found it necessary to put a bounty of 3 cents on each pair of rabbit ears turned in, later raising the bounty to 5 cents.”
“Rabbit hunts were set up by various organizations and farmers,” date, time and location shown.
Hunters gathered at the site and usually surround a section of land using only shot guns, and they would start walking toward the center of the section driving rabbits in before them, there would usually be a truck or pickup to each side to pick up slain rabbits, the ears were removed, pelts sold to local fur buyers who paid 3 cents for blacktails and 5 cents for white tails.
They received so many that the price later went to 1 1/2 cents for white tails and 1/2 for black. Carcasses were sold by dealers to either mink or fox farms.
“In October 1934, Cheyenne County paid bounty on 11,000 pairs of ears . . . . In December 1934 Kimball County paid bounty on 100,000 pairs of ears, after a large hunt consisting of 800 men in a drive over nine sections.”
“By March 1935 the county figured the hunting of rabbits had saved enough food for 1,450 cows and 7,000 sheep.”
VLASTA ZRUST