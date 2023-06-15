Losing rural parishes — Pat Ksiazek

CLARKS — When we look around and see what is happening in our country, in our states, in our communities, in our schools and even in our churches, it is no wonder that the main goal is the DESTRUCTION OF FAITH.
We have a beautiful rural church where our grandparents, parents and children received all the sacraments. Our church and members seem to be insignificant to the Omaha Archdiocese. There is nothing more important or precious than family unity.
When the bond of that family unity is broken, it is devastating. In my opinion, this is exactly what is happening in the archdiocese. The idea that the archdiocese referred to “creating families” is a joke. I believe they are severing parish families and destroying faith. It seems the only thing that matters to this over-controlling hierarchy is money, power and big city life.
We were informed that we have to upkeep our church when our doors are closed. Hey, Omaha, we’ve been keeping up our church for more than 100 years.
Deacon Tim McNeil’s comment on “responding to the changing world” is a pathetic excuse. The archdiocese’s prime excuse is a shortage of priests, while city parishes seem to be inundated with multiple priests. Then, they reduced Masses from eight to four, which makes no sense. If there were eight Masses among a cluster, each parish would be able to have a Mass each weekend. There are actually priests who would be more than willing to have as many Masses a weekend to serve these parishes.
It puzzles me as to why the archbishop only allows four Masses a weekend.
The days of truth, honesty and all that is good and sacred are gone. I never thought I would experience what I see as this destruction and corruption in our church.
Enjoy your riches and congratulations on the destruction of families and faith.
PAT KSIAZEK