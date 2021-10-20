Looking out for children -- Karri Roling-Wilson

NORFOLK — Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families, especially after the isolation and social distancing we’ve experienced. But for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, it can be a very difficult time of the year.
These children may have been removed from the only home they have ever known. They’re attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That is a heavy burden to carry alone. You can help make a difference. A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is a caring, consistent adult who will be there for a child experiencing loneliness and uncertainty.
Children with a dedicated volunteer by their side have someone who will speak up for their needs and best interests, in the courtroom and the community. Children and youth with a CASA volunteer also have significantly higher levels of hope.
When a child has more hope, they are also more likely to succeed in school, have greater self-control, increased optimism, and a higher overall sense of wellbeing. To learn more how you can give a child hope, visit nebraskacasa.org/connect.html. It will take you to website for more information and to register for the informational meeting on Nov. 16.
I encourage the public to learn more about CASA so we can reach more children in need.