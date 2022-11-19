Looking ahead — Gary Schulz

WISNER — As we look ahead to our 2024 presidential election, I think there are some things we need to think about. This is not a popularity election. This is an election for the welfare of our nation and for the sake of our children, long term.
What did President Trump do on our southern border? What did President Trump do for our economy? What did President Trump do for our oil prices and oil independence instead of begging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil? What has happened to our military in two short years? They are destroying it with WOKE.
What is happening to our schools and universities with some of the WOKE teachers and professors? What has happened to our law enforcement when they take the authority away from them? With President Trump there was no world conflict.
I feel not one other person understands all of these things like President Trump did. He definitely knows more about the Swamp in D.C. and that is why they hate him. Please consider.
GARY L. SCHULZ