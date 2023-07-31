I’m sure this letter to the editor will be made fun of by many people, but that is OK.
The last several weeks, I have witnessed many city employees working hard to fill potholes in 100-degree heat. And, of course, I have read in the paper numerous times how bad the streets are. They are trying their best.
Two weeks ago, I was sitting in the morning at the ballparks at Ta-Ha-Zouka park, watching our city employees measuring out the infield lines like it was for a world championship game. They were so impressive how they took their time to do it correctly.
I’m a retired teacher after 38 years. It makes me so happy to see our city workers trying so hard to make things the best they can . Tonight, I sat at the ballparks, and the seasons are done. But just sitting there, I was thinking of all the fun the kids had this summer.
Could we just please think about all the good things we have and quit the negativity about so many things? My students gave me a lifetime of cherished memories. Please let us try, as adults, to do a better job of looking at the positive things in our lives and less about blaming others.
ROBIN REED