Livestock thoughts — Robert Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — In response to the recent letter, “Bills are Needed,” I believe most Americans tend to be on the same page in regards to equally being appalled with acts of animal abuse, until you start to talk about food.
We love and protect some (pets) and annually kill 10 billion others (farmed animals in the U.S.). So while bills generated to protect the domesticated animals humans created to be companions, they do little to address the first form of discrimination taught to us as kids — speciesism.
Speciesism is the assumption of human superiority leading to the exploitation of animals. Throughout human history, if someone was viewed as less than, they were oppressed and abused (women; Indigenous; Black people).
In my opinion, the only true way to effectively eradicate animal abuse is to change our relationship with animals by not using them as food and utility. This is not a new thought, but has history of support, to include Buddha or Genesis 1:29.
As human society is practicing this transition, fewer and fewer man-made animals are bred until they practically do not exist, leaving humans to peacefully coexist with natural animals. This may sound unrealistic, but it can simply start by you empathetically “doing to others what you want done to yourself” —a golden rule paraphrase.
Practice acts of love in everything you do. You may disagree but perhaps consider entertaining a different perspective by reading “Why we Love Dogs, Eat Pigs and Wear Cows,” by Melanie Joy.
ROBERT RIECK JR.