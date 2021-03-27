Limit property taxes — Drew Borske

Is your property tax bill going up yet again? Are you losing faith in our elected officials’ ability or desire to provide meaningful property tax relief?
If you answered yes to one or both of those questions, you are not alone — and you should support passage of a proposed state constitutional amendment — LR22CA, that would limit the amount by which localities can raise property taxes from year to year.
Passage by the legislature of LR22CA would place the property tax limit on the 2022 ballot, allowing voters to have their say on an issue that is critical to the economic well-being of every Nebraska family.
Over the past decade, local governments in our state increased property taxes 51.8 percent. Of course, that number is higher or lower depending on where you live. According to a Legislative Research Office report, from 2008 to 2018 Nuckolls County property taxes rose 90.42 percent. In Thurston County, property taxes increased 109.28% over that period.
Overall, that 51.8 percent increase means we all paid $4,541,712,238 in property taxes in 2020. That amounts to more than $2,300 for every man, woman, and child in the state, or put another way, nearly $10,000 for a family of four.
The proposed constitutional amendment would cap local property tax revenue increases at 3 percent per year. (For comparison, a 3 percent cap in place over the past decade would have turned the 51.8 percent increase into a much lower 35.4 percent increase, even if the maximum allowable hike had been imposed each year.) Your property taxes would have been almost one-third lower, saving the average taxpayer thousands of dollars.
The local entity assessing the property tax — a city, a county, or a school board, for example — could still have ability to exceed the 3 percent cap by a specified amount only by seeking and then getting voter approval by means of a special election. The cap would be flexible enough, though, to account for principal and interest needed to pay off bonds, as well as above-inflation valuation increases.
Revenue Committee Chairwoman State Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is the sponsor of the measure on behalf of Gov. Ricketts.
“New local spending constraints are critical to ensuring the relief we provide goes into people’s pockets and to maintain local control in future years,” Ricketts said in making a pitch for the plan during his State of the State address in January.
Ricketts also warned that if the Legislature doesn’t do something to rein in spending — fed by higher tax revenue — then “the people of Nebraska will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority.”
Ricketts’ point gets to the heart of the argument. Are soaring property tax rates funding more efficient government? Hardly. Never-ending tax increases simply lead to more spending and less efficient use of taxpayers’ money.
According to WalletHub, Nebraskans pay the 16th highest rate of taxation in the country, ahead of states with high-tax reputations such as Massachusetts (22nd) and Pennsylvania (25th), and barely behind California (13th).
It’s time for local governments to live within their means, just as every Nebraska family. It’s time we apply some tough love to our Nebraska state senators who we elected to represent our interests in Lincoln.
Contact your senator and urge them to support LR22CA, amending the state constitution to empower Nebraskans to have a bigger say in how much we are taxed.
DREW BORSKE
Director,
Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska