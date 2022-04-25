NORFOLK — In a field not too far from Norfolk, there is an unusual herd of cows. Now, Nebraska is known for its cows because we have three cows to every person and we are rated fourth in production of Angus beef in the U.S.
But this herd of cows is not Angus, they are Longhorn and it is so cool to see a herd of Longhorn in Nebraska. It just grabs my attention every time I drive by that field. They have these huge horns but they are so graceful with them, it amazes me.
God’s creativity certainly shows when you see Longhorn cattle compared to Angus. I do not know who these cows belong to, but I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to view and enjoy them in their uniqueness.
PATRICIA THELEN