NORFOLK — In a field not too far from Norfolk, there is an unusual herd of cows. Now, Nebraska is known for its cows because we have three cows to every person and we are rated fourth in production of Angus beef in the U.S.

But this herd of cows is not Angus, they are Longhorn and it is so cool to see a herd of Longhorn in Nebraska. It just grabs my attention every time I drive by that field. They have these huge horns but they are so graceful with them, it amazes me.

God’s creativity certainly shows when you see Longhorn cattle compared to Angus. I do not know who these cows belong to, but I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to view and enjoy them in their uniqueness.

PATRICIA THELEN

Supports sheriff — Tom Nesbitt

LINCOLN — I do not very often write letters to the editor, but I am writing this letter to encourage citizens of Stanton County to support and vote for Sheriff Mike Unger for Stanton County sheriff.

Consider ‘best interests’ — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — We live in times of vicious political incivility, not only nationally but also regionally and locally. We are now confronted with the selection of a governor for Nebraska, as well as other political officers who will serve for terms of two to four years or more in the foreseeable f…