PAPILLION — I agree wholeheartedly with the letter to the editor from the writer from Pierce on July 3 titled “Proud and Ashamed.”
We need more like him to speak up.
VIVIAN M. MARUMOTO
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and East-central Nebraska WHEN... From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday July 15 POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories, respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Rock, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 15, 07:00 am through July 16, 10:00 pm. During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3 Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke. Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.
NORFOLK — I’m writing this to make the public aware of the need to share their views with the NPS Board of Education members on an issue. Last year the three new board members who were elected ran on transparency with the public and a desire to represent the parents and the taxpayers of Norfolk.
STANTON — Did you hear of the latest radical idea of the Democratic Party? In their zeal to stop global warming, it seems they are looking into how to block the earth from sunlight.
NORFOLK — Shortly after I sent my last letter to the editor, I read where Johnson Park would be closing the week of July 4, for the removal of the play equipment, and picnic table pads and basketball court! It would be closed until 2024! Also, trees are slated to be removed/moved, even thoug…
PAPILLION — I agree wholeheartedly with the letter to the editor from the writer from Pierce on July 3 titled “Proud and Ashamed.”