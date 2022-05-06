Liked letter — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — I appreciated the recent letter regarding the Norfolk School Board pointing out “Fact and Fiction.” We need the facts. Thank you to the writer.
BEV HENKEL
NORFOLK — I would like to encourage anyone who is eligible to vote in Norfolk City Council Ward 4 to consider Zach Steiner. Why Zach?
NORFOLK — I would like to add my support to Lindsay Dixon for Norfolk Public School Board. Lindsay is a firm believer that athletics and academics go hand in hand. Also, she believes that the children are there to learn the basics to prepare them for life, not a political agenda.
AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…
ATKINSON — WOW! The Nebraska Republican politicians have been taking lessons from the Washington, D.C., Democrat politicians. When things don’t seem to be going their way, they bring in accusers of sexual misconduct.
NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.
NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…
HOSKINS — It is so hard with the politics that we deal with in this day and age. We as a society want what we want and always feel that we are right.
NORFOLK — Can anyone tell me why our current president, Joe Biden, hates America? Doesn’t he realize that he is president of the United States of America?