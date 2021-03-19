STANTON — On Jan. 6, I was in shock while watching a violent mob of President Trump terrorists overwhelming the Capital Police and smashing their way into the Capitol. I was in even more shock when they were vandalizing the Senate floor and our people were evacuating in fear for their lives. Trump even wanted them to hang his own vice president. These people were trying to destroy our government and our way of life. This day of infamy will go down in history equal to Dec. 7, 1941, when we entered World War ll. The only difference is that day united our people and we fought the war along with our Allies.

On Jan. 6, 2021, this day divided our country and we are no longer the United States of America. We are a divided States of America. My fear is this will be a chance for our enemies to come in and take us over. Trump’s logo should have been Make America Weak Again.

ROLLAND LORENSEN

Tags

In other news

Like Pearl Harbor — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — On Jan. 6, I was in shock while watching a violent mob of President Trump terrorists overwhelming the Capital Police and smashing their way into the Capitol. I was in even more shock when they were vandalizing the Senate floor and our people were evacuating in fear for their lives.…

Pool needed more — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Kudos to the Norfolk High School swim team on its recent achievements at the state high school swimming competition … especially to the girls for their new school record. The girls’ team has never finished at a higher standing as a team from outside of Omaha. What an accomplishment…

Wind power performed — Mitch Hyde

NORFOLK — As the dust has settled on the true causes of rolling power outages weeks ago, we’ve learned another valuable lesson: the truth usually lies somewhere deeper than rush-to-judgment rhetoric that’s politically motivated.

Power grid integrity — Cody Smith

LYONS — In mid-February, a large swath of the Midwest and Great Plains faced extreme cold and winter weather. While many states, including Nebraska, were impacted, Texas was by far the hardest hit by these events.

More on the roundabout — John Fox

NORFOLK — I totally agree with the letter to the editor on Feb. 23 that voiced disapproval of the roundabout that is being forced upon the citizens and visitors of the City of Norfolk at the Braasch Avenue and First Street intersection.

What is happening? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — President Donald Trump’s motto was Make America Great Again. The administration that is in there now has a motto of Cripple And Wound America. It is playing right into the leaders of the Communist China and the Globalists.

Talking to a friend — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — The other day I was hanging with a friend. This friend calls herself a Christian, but doesn’t always act like it. Some days she’s on fire for the Lord. Other days, life’s struggles seem to get the best of her.