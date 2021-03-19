Like Pearl Harbor — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — On Jan. 6, I was in shock while watching a violent mob of President Trump terrorists overwhelming the Capital Police and smashing their way into the Capitol. I was in even more shock when they were vandalizing the Senate floor and our people were evacuating in fear for their lives. Trump even wanted them to hang his own vice president. These people were trying to destroy our government and our way of life. This day of infamy will go down in history equal to Dec. 7, 1941, when we entered World War ll. The only difference is that day united our people and we fought the war along with our Allies.
On Jan. 6, 2021, this day divided our country and we are no longer the United States of America. We are a divided States of America. My fear is this will be a chance for our enemies to come in and take us over. Trump’s logo should have been Make America Weak Again.
ROLLAND LORENSEN