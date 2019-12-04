 

NELIGH — Not only do broiler chickens experience extreme cruelty after arriving at the processing plant, as described by Robert Rieck in his letter that appeared in the Norfolk Daily News recently, the cruelty begins the moment they are hatched.

Most broiler chickens are raised in large warehouses, crowded together in such great numbers that they have little room to move. Additional space will allow them to move freely and also improve the quality of their litter — waste material covering the floor of the warehouse — by allowing it to dry. When litter stays wet because of overcrowding, it can cause ammonia burns and sores on the chickens’ feet and legs.

With more room and drier litter, birds will also be able to dustbathe — an instinctive behavior that works sort of like dry shampoo for people.

They’re bred to grow so large so fast that they suffer from ailments such as chronic pain, broken legs, heart attacks and lung failure. Their chests become gigantic before their skeletal system is fully developed, leading to top-heavy birds that topple over.

They live really miserable lives that are short, less than 50 days. The average day for a broiler chicken essentially consists of sitting in pain, in one spot in a warehouse, too deformed to move.

Producers are encouraged to install windows that allow natural light, or, at minimum, use lighting cycles that mimic the outdoors. The producers are also being asked to offer perches and bales of straw for pecking.

Producers are being asked to use healthier, more responsibly bred chickens in their supply chains to reduce their suffering.

Producers are being asked to use controlled atmospheric stunning to slaughter chickens, which reduces the birds’ stress and renders them unconscious before they reach human hands. We slaughter these defenseless birds who have a very short life. Can’t we at least treat them humanely?

There are nearly 100 companies that have committed to improving the welfare of conditions for broiler chickens in their supply chains.

Those companies include Burger King, Campbell’s, Nestle, Subway, Starbucks and Sonic, naming the companies and restaurants we are familiar with in Northeast Nebraska. McDonald’s is not on any list I have seen. In my opinion, the company has ignored calls for change, instead issuing vague press statements.

 

Tags

In other news

Sisters’ works appreciated -- DIANA GASPERS, Oblate

NORFOLK — It was great to see our wonderful Missionary Benedictine Sisters on your front page. They do so much for our community and beyond, often with little public recognition. While recognition is not their goal in providing spiritual support and encouragement for Norfolk and the surround…

Oppose drug proposal -- Lisa May

We are writing to discuss our growing concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new drug proposal, H.R. 3 or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019. While this legislation aims to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the reality is that H.R. 3 would bring far more disruptions that we can’t…

Far from settled -- James E. Ducey

VALENTINE — The "R-Project" has been a highly controversial project since its introduction to the public in 2013. There has been a public outcry against this project in the Nebraska Sandhills from people all across the nation, and in fact, comments have been made in opposition to the project…

Questions legality -- BEV HENKEL

NORFOLK — Just because the United States says that Israeli Settlements in Palestine (West Bank) are legal does not make them so. By international law, they are illegal. President Donald Trump seems to make his own laws for our international relationships.

Pay your bill -- Jon Ohlund

STANTON — Just a thought for the woman from Neligh who wrote a letter Nov. 2 when the power company shut off her bill.