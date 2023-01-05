Letter to Pillen — Kathy Arens

EWING — I moved to Nebraska when I was in college, over 40 years ago. The Unicameral was a new concept for me, but I quickly came to appreciate its uniqueness and the lessons in collegiality and bipartisanship it offered.
I’m writing because I view the Unicameral, like national and state government, under attack. The attack comes in the form of increased emphasis on partisan politics. The onslaught is unprecedented —from a body poised to vote to end the secret ballot, to elected officials who want to do away with the Unicameral and replace it with a traditional partisan legislative body.
The risks are great if this path is chosen. Nebraska will lose its reputation as an independent, albeit conservative state. More importantly, the people of Nebraska lose the reality of a fair and independent legislative body whose members have the good of the people and their interests at heart.
You will have significant say in which path is chosen. It is crucial that you signal your opposition to weakening the Unicameral. You must make it clear that you are working on the behalf of all Nebraskans, not just those with whom you agree politically. Crucial too is your selection of a replacement for Sen. Ben Sasse. It should be someone good for all Nebraskans. Gov. Ricketts is not that person, in my opinion.
Ricketts orchestrated the slide into partisanship in the Unicameral during his time in office. He repeatedly ignored the will of the people and those they elected to put his thumb on the scale and money behind initiatives he supported. He used those resources to change outcomes. From funding the reinstatement of the death penalty, to legislative races, to significantly contributing to your own campaign, he has used power and position on his own priorities, rather than the priorities of the people. Our Unicameral and the U.S. Senate deserve Nebraska’s best — it’s time for you to lead. Will you?
KATHY ARENS