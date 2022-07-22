OMAHA — I debated whether to respond to the letter writer’s (July 7) excoriation of solar energy, but I decided that I couldn’t let his skewed view of solar energy go unanswered.
It is obvious that the writer does not understand the value of solar energy. As we endure this super hot summer, the value of solar becomes evident. When air conditioners are working overtime, solar energy reduces demand on the grid, which can help decrease events like brownouts and rolling blackouts when temperatures rise.
Many schools in Florida have solar arrays that help the schools save money on electricity bills while doubling as emergency shelters when disaster strikes or as cooling centers on hot days like we are experiencing right now in Nebraska.
The writer failed to mention battery backup at the Norfolk solar array and he failed to mention the cost to human health and to the planet that climate change is exacerbating. Calculating the value of solar should take into account societal benefits to the environment and public health. The writer failed to mention the subsidies that the fossil fuel industry receives that are far above the subsidies that clean energy receives. He failed to mention that crops and pollinator gardens can grow and thrive under solar panels.
As far as concerns about forced or slave labor in the making of solar panels, it would be hard to find anyone in the U.S. who wouldn’t be concerned. But as the writer pointed out, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is law. One only needs to view the U.S. Department of Labor’s List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor to realize that other products such as fish, bricks, cotton, electronics, fireworks and a host of other products are worthy of equal concern.
The writer stated: “Nebraska is the Cornhusker State; not the Chinese solar panel state,” but I wonder what he thinks about China as being the leading cellphone manufacturer?
The writer greatly exaggerated the amount of land needed for clean energy and, as mentioned above, he doesn’t address that land with wind turbines and solar also can be productive farm land. The Nature Conservancy says: “The good news is that we have more than enough degraded land in the region to meet the nation’s renewable energy goals.”
Norfolk and the residents who participated in the community solar facility should be commended for their foresight and for leading the way to a cleaner and healthier planet. You all have joined others such as the U.S. Department of Defense in transitioning to a clean energy future. “As one of the largest electricity users in the country, the Department of Defense has an opportunity to lead the way in transitioning to carbon pollution-free electricity,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said. “It’s not just critical to addressing the threat of climate change, but also to our national security as we work to secure U.S. competitiveness in rapidly shifting global energy markets.”
DR. DAVID CORBIN
Energy Committee chairman,
Nebraska Sierra Club