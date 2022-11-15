Let’s rethink this — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I had a thought today! Since the people of Norfolk voted down the $110 million projects, maybe strong thought should be given to rethinking the roundabout on First Street and Braasch Avenue and DON’T DO IT!
I know there are people that think they are wonderful, but when they are small and a half block off a main street, it makes no sense! Also, because there are at least 12,000 vehicles traveling on First Street, what in the world is a “roundabout” going to do? The city came up with the 12,000 vehicles, when planning on closing Nebraska Avenue, and that was maybe eight years ago, or so! Just think of the traffic NOW!
If the city (mayor, engineer, etc.) would give this serious thought, rather than it being a “cutesy” thing for the “riverwalk,” maybe they could see past their blinders and realize what a foolish endeavor this is! Think of the upgrade of Benjamin Avenue (and its volume traffic), and please reconsider the idiocy of a roundabout in this location!
Take the money that is to be used for the roundabout and use it on streets or the police station for crying out loud! THAT would be a better use of funds!
Contact the city and let them know you don’t want another roundabout!
PAULA PENNINGTON