Let’s keep our language

NORFOLK — Is anyone besides me getting fed up with all the labeling of people and even speech? Why are we now labeling a differing opinion from our own as disinformation or misinformation? Why are we allowing matters of fact to be labeled “hate speech, racism, sexism, misogyny, extremism” and so on?
Why are we listening to those who claim that to express a fact is akin to inciting violence, riots, and even insurrection? We are allowing the newscasters (if one can even call them that anymore), social media, politicians, and, yes, educators, to hijack our language and use it to twist our minds into veritable pretzels.
This stealing of our language has distressed me and many others for some time now. It started with political correctness, which most of us hoped would just fade away, but alas, it has morphed into an enormous, amorphous blob that seems to be able to gobble up, mix up, and then regurgitate just the opposite of what was meant, or at least , what used to be meant by the use of those words, so that many words have become meaningless.
This smacked me right between the eyes while reading the article in this paper that included remarks from departing school board members. One quote referred to the “misinformation and politicization” spread in the recent elections. Of course, not one single instance of such “misinformation” was given. Conversely, I will certainly agree that even here in Norfolk, our community has become polarized, but why is that?
I believe it is largely because we have stopped talking and listening to each other. It is far easier to just label anyone or anything that opposes one’s beliefs and opinions as an “extremist” and their speech as “hateful” or “harmful,” and shut them out completely. The Midwest, once a bastion of free speech and independent thought, has succumbed to this as well, and we find that any thought, word or deed opposing those in power is likely to get one banned from any public or social media.
I will tell you plainly that I support conservative values for our nation, our state and our city, to include how we are governed, how our children are educated and how we run our lives. To that end, I worked hard to find candidates who held to those same values and to get those people elected. That is the American way, right? Neither I nor anyone in any group I worked with has ever spouted one bit of “disinformation” or lied about anyone else running for office. Our values were always openly voiced and we even held public forums to which all candidates were invited. All who responded were treated with courtesy and respect. All questions and answers were heard by all attending and could be read the following days in this paper.
Any views held by our groups were backed up with facts, and if we simply expressed an opinion, we were candid about that as well. No candidate was slandered or libeled; however, we were frequently misquoted and accused of being extremists, with one of our candidates actually being threatened in a parking lot for something she knew nothing about.
Folks, we must get back to true freedom of speech or our republic may soon go the way of the Roman Empire.
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL