Let him teach — Lois Keck

CROFTON — So, Pastor Arin Hess is “lobbying” because he is having Bible studies with Nebraska legislators (Daily News, Jan. 20, “Should Bible study leader register as lobbyist?”)
Pastor Hess is having Bible Studies with Nebraska legislators, however, he is not telling them how to vote, only discussing what the Bible says, on whatever chapter of the Bible they are studying.
Mr. Geis of Common Cause said what is taught at the Bible studies is not the point. It’s that “what is taught is influencing senators and leading to legislation.” That’s really an interesting observation, one that many church-going people don’t seem to believe or realize. He is right on.
The truth in the Bible can and will influence the way people think, not because the teacher tells them this is what the Bible means, but because the Word of God, the Bible, is “living and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12), and just reading it honestly, will show a person what is right and what is wrong. Not what is “politically correct” of what any one group thinks,but what is RIGHT, meaning, what God says.
I also noted in that article that “there is concern rising about the growing influence or ‘Christian Nationalism’ on state and federal policies.”
What is so wrong as to believe United States is (was) a Christian nation? United States is still the one country people will die trying to get here to live, and, because of the Christian influence in this country, we have the freedoms we still have. If Bible studies with our legislators help them to be good citizens, working for the good of our state, which seems to be what is happening, then let them continue.
Thanks Pastor Hess for your work there at the Capitol. God bless you and I will be praying for you.
LOIS KECK