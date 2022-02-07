NORFOLK — Nebraskans voted to allow casino gaming at licensed horse racetracks. Period!
Going on almost two years later, some in the Legislature want to redefine the initiative and alter voter intent, saying casinos/racetracks can only go here or there based on an arbitrary number of miles between them. No Nebraska business should be shackled by this kind of restriction!
So even though Madison County voters approved of the initiative by nearly 63 percent, and a Nebraska company has already applied for a permit and bought the land to build a new facility here in Norfolk, some politicians in Lincoln now want to say, “Sorry, we decide and we won’t let you.”
As a board member and past chair of the State Chamber, I took it to the board and asked them to conditionally oppose the proposed legislation with specific opposition to the mileage minimum between casinos/racetracks and they agreed overwhelmingly!
However you might feel about gaming, the fact is Nebraskans made it a legal business activity with their votes. For the government to come in now and change the rules is unfair, undemocratic, and anti-free market. Picking winners and losers is not a good game for the government to start playing.
Instead, respect the voters’ will and let the marketplace determine where these new business ventures will go. Like in so many industries, it has a pretty magical way, when unfettered, of meeting demands for goods and services where they exist and can be sustained.
Many Nebraskans, and many Norfolkans, think gaming at racetracks is an entertainment option that also contributes to economic development and tax relief. They said so in their votes. Lincoln should let their voices and votes be respected and upheld.
DIRK PETERSEN