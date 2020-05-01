COLUMBUS — Afflicted but not defeated.
We are swallowed in a sea of troublesome worries and brokenhearted sorrows, being cursed with a destructive life-altering virus. However, we are assured of joyous victory if we don’t lose our rock-solid hope in faithfully believing in God’s divine power and wisdom to help and guide us in overcoming all difficulties.
And in the midst of overwhelming chaos we’re graciously given reassuring help from the Divine Realm, our Great Rock of Protection, to have:
Peace of mind in the struggles with life’s many hardships.
A win some disposition which will prevail over any ugly disappointments.
A compassionate gentleness that will soothe tearful souls.
A grateful loving attitude that will surmount any angry and hate-filled bitterness.
And the God-reverent will, with thoughtful self-discipline, that patiently keeps marching through all rapid changes to eventual glorious victory.
May everyone freely give heartfelt thanks for heavenly benevolence — for the mighty Lord’s abiding love always surrounds us, even in our darkest moments of life. Keep the faith.
PATRICK A. MOATS