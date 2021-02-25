Legacy of Limbaugh — Jeffrey Steffen

NORFOLK — Most of us never thought the day would ever come — a day truly without Rush Limbaugh. The man who always calmed us down by simply saying “I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic, and it’s not time to panic.”
When the greatest radio personality in the history of the medium broke onto the national airwaves in 1988, we’d never heard anyone say the things he was saying. Rush himself told us those ideas were already deep inside of all of us — he simply gave voice to it. When setbacks occurred, and our emotions would get the best of most of us, we’d wait to hear what Rush had to say, confident he would make sense of it all. And he did.
For those of us old enough to remember, back in the late 1980s, the only talk radio was on the air when most of the country was sleeping. Rush was told talk radio in the middle of the day was a recipe for disaster. It would never work!
He never went to college, but always believed the United States was a land of opportunity for those brave enough to pursue it.
Rush Limbaugh abhorred the rise of victimhood in America. He refused to ever be one — even in the face of a terminal cancer diagnoses, choosing instead to take each day one at a time and get the most out of every moment God granted him, once again demonstrating he wasn’t just a man of words — but one who lived what he preached. It’s what drew us to him. Rush Limbaugh was the real deal! He taught us if you build your life on a firm foundation of unwavering ideals, it made it easier to weather life’s storms.
As we watched government grow and grow, take and take, never producing anything, Rush pulled the curtain back and showed us how Washington, D.C., really works — that government is usually the problem — not the answer.
He rose to broadcast heights at a time when Democrats were in charge in the presidency of Bill Clinton. Liberals say it was Bill Clinton who made Rush Limbaugh.
Bill Clinton hasn’t been president for over 20 years. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh is still here.
His influence was without question. He’s credited with the Republican takeover of Congress in 1994. Does anyone believe The Fox News Channel would even exist had Rush not come along? President Donald Trump? He paved the way for the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Michael Medved, Mark Levin, Buck Sexton, and the list goes on…and on.
He single-handily saved AM Radio. I, for one, am very thankful for that.
As far as the Rush Limbaugh radio program goes, the EIB Network has informed us it will take the next few weeks to remember and celebrate the legacy, and allow us to mourn, until we’re ready to let go. We’re told a long range plan is in place and they will make that known to us soon.
But really — who will replace Rush Limbaugh?
Rush told us he wouldn’t quit until everyone agreed with him. Had the Good Lord given him more time he likely would’ve accomplished it.
But now what? We’ve always relied on Rush to be there for us — every day.
Like mom and dad had our backs, the time ultimately came for us to strike out on our own, armed with the lessons of our childhood.
As an alleged new president has taken power, operating behind fencing, walls and razor wire with the power of a pen rather than ideas and persuasion, now more than ever, we must take up the mantle of conservatism — armed with the life and lessons of Rush Limbaugh.
It’s not time to panic.
JEFFREY STEFFEN
General manager, WJAG