Leftists’ misrepresentation — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON, Texas — I applaud the Florida Legislature’s recently passed law that prohibits indoctrination on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 (Daily News, March 29, page 3). They shouldn’t have stopped at Grade 3. The leftist “progressives” all but had a coronary as they expressed their contrived “outrage.”
The LGBTQBR549 community quickly dubbed the legislation “don’t say gay,” which totally misrepresents the facts/truth as usual. Of course the “White House” (whatever that is today) jumped on the condemnation bandwagon with the help of Hollywood and the anti-America Disney Corporation. Isn’t it interesting how the left need only label something intended to keep our children safe as “don’t say gay” and the mainstream media gleefully runs with it — no questions asked? These attempts to indoctrinate at the earliest age possible is nothing short of a continued attack on America, from within.
Whether the weapon be the “1619 Project,” Critical Race Theory (CRT), “gender” indoctrination, defund police, or any other “project” designed to destroy America, do not underestimate the ability of the people responsible for these attacks to succeed. Unless and until good people say, “enough is enough” and be willing to endure the storm of “outrage” from the left, this onslaught will continue unabated.
Disney lines its pockets with patrons’ money without regard to political ideology and then bites the very hands that feed it, in the most uninformed self-righteous manner possible. In a perfect world, people would stop watching Disney movies and patronizing its theme parks and perhaps when Disney’s coffers dried up, its virtue-signaling would end.
What is happening in Florida in regard to attempting to indoctrinate children with such trash as “choosing one’s gender” may already be infiltrating Nebraska classrooms. Other subversive agenda, such as CRT, is championed by some in Nebraska (including the UNL president and chancellor — despite their denials).
It simply takes a blind eye to allow the morally deviant, gender preference-choosing, racist ideology and hate-America agenda to gain a foothold in public schools that is already permeating academia. It’s like mold growing in your basement — easier to prevent than eliminate. Moreover, much of this amoral ideology is not only promoted by federal and state departments of education and university presidents, but glorified by teacher unions controlled by far-left charlatans more concerned about their pay and benefits than the children they purport to “teach” (indoctrinate).
I pray all Nebraska school boards will continue to vigilantly monitor what is taught at every grade level and stand up against the purveyors of evil who seek nothing less than destruction of our country.
RANDY ROTHCHILD