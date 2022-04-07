Leftists’ misrepresentation — Randy Rothchild

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extreme caution when driving by agricultural fields which may provide a source for blowing dust. Visibility may be highly variable. Use caution and be on the lookout for rapidly changing conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&