Left wondering — Gina Lindsay

NORFOLK — Ben Temple is running for a position on the NPPD Board of Directors. He has mailed a flyer asking for the public’s vote to most if not all residents in the area he would be representing. In the mailer he touts his experience in the solar and nuclear industries, as well as experience in start-ups and finance. He doesn’t explain what any of this experience comprises. At the end of the flyer, he states, “I’m running to represent you and will always have time for your concerns.” And then gives his phone number and email address.
I emailed him to ask him to explain the experience he has, since these seem to be broad blanket type statements. That was more than a week ago, and I still have no response. I am not the only one who has not received a response from him. In my opinion, this seems quite contrary to his statement of always having time for the people he would represent.
This is not the kind of person I would want to represent me in any capacity. He will certainly not be getting my vote.
GINA LINDSAY