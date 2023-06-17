Leave Trump alone — Terry Spence

STANTON — When I was a track coach, we used to tell our throwers the definition of insanity was doing the same thing the same way, over and over again and expecting a different result.
I believe this principle applies to the Democratic Party. How many times are they going to invent utter nonsense in their zeal to get Donald Trump? After at least two impeachments and the Mueller Report, and recently, the Bragg indictment and now, the Garland indictment, enough is enough.
Every time the Biden-led witch hunt rears its ugly head, Trump’s numbers of popularity soar. All the dirty money George Soros has will not stop Trump, a man who truly loves his country and will never surrender us to these radical Marxists who are bent on destruction of the greatest nation on earth! MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE