NORFOLK — I am an American. Who are you?
I believe in the American Constitution because it sets forth the foundation of our liberty.
I believe in the Bill of Rights because it enumerates the freedoms that we the people have granted to all.
I believe in the pledge to our nation’s flag for which so many have served and given their all for the idea of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Today at the dawn of the year 2020, let us as American Patriots show our pride in being Americans by acquiring copies of the American Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the pledge to the flag and posting these precious documents in every conspicuous place both public and private, from border to border and coast to coast in all 50 of these United States.
Join me in celebrating national Constitution Day on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Making sure that all Americans, especially those who hold or seek public office are reminded that this is our country of We the People.
I am an American. Who ARE you?
Michael Baumeister