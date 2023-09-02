OMAHA — While progress for the American wage earner has been attained incrementally, this Labor Day sadly recognizes a return to an issue that many thought was put to rest decades ago — child labor.
Child labor refers to for-profit companies maximizing profits by exploiting children to backbreaking, unsafe work on a part or full-time basis for a pittance of what any adult would be getting paid for the same work. The practice deprives children of their childhood and is harmful to their physical and mental development.
To be clear, we are not talking about a teenager getting a job to earn money, learn important skills and build character.
Child labor has been in practice for most of human history. From the founding of our nation, children were working longer hours than most modern adults in an effort to earn money to help the family because wages were so low, and public schools were not available.
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, signed into law by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, established federal child labor provisions that are still in place.
After 85 years, it is reasonable to wonder why the moral calamity of child labor is an issue once again.
According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, in the past two years, at least 14 states have enacted or proposed laws rolling back child-labor protections they had previously passed which enhanced the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
Immigration advocates say the loosening of child labor rules poses the greatest threat to migrant children, who are already more vulnerable to exploitation.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of minors employed in violation of child labor laws increased 37% in the last year. McDonalds was fined for employing 305 minors, some as young as 10 years old. Packers Sanitation Services paid a $1.5 million fine for employing 102 children, some as young as 12 years old, to work in meatpacking facilities in eight states, including Nebraska.
Labor Day, a celebration of the American wage earner, is a reminder to heed the words of former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, in which she said “If we can’t begin to agree on the fundamentals, such as the elimination of the most abusive forms of child labor, then we really are not ready to march forward into the future.”
JIM BEGLEY
Director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at the
University of Nebraska at Omaha (The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the University of Nebraska.)