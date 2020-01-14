King David’s throne — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!
David’s throne was transplanted from Judah to Ireland to Scotland to England and the British royal family, who no longer possess it. God wants to bury what is happening with the throne in Britain today. The new throne of David will be at Jerusalem. Where Jesus Christ will return to the Mount of Olives.
David’s throne is alive and well. It is in God’s own church with His own very elect. The Philadelphia Church of God is now the Royal Family of God’s throne. We are now kings and priests in embryo (Revelation 1:6). Wouldn’t it be appropriate for God to receive the throne from a people who keep the law?
ELSIE LIEWER