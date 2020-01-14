NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!

David’s throne was transplanted from Judah to Ireland to Scotland to England and the British royal family, who no longer possess it. God wants to bury what is happening with the throne in Britain today. The new throne of David will be at Jerusalem. Where Jesus Christ will return to the Mount of Olives.

David’s throne is alive and well. It is in God’s own church with His own very elect. The Philadelphia Church of God is now the Royal Family of God’s throne. We are now kings and priests in embryo (Revelation 1:6). Wouldn’t it be appropriate for God to receive the throne from a people who keep the law?

ELSIE LIEWER

Tags

In other news

King David’s throne — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!

Work supported — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his work on HR3104 Partnership for Peace Act 2019-2020. This bill attempts to address an appropriate response to the human rights of the Palestinians. It is important for me that the human rights of all people be a priority for Congress. The P…

Pajamas and thanks — Kristi Scheer and Sandy Watson

NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.

Poor judgment — Omaha World Herald

Being a responsible adult means fulfilling certain obligations — basic, common-sense duties that are known to everyone. If you rent an apartment, you meet the monthly payment. If you buy a vehicle, you make sure to get proper insurance. And every year, you file your tax return, no exceptions.