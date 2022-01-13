MEADOW GROVE — A few days ago my wife and I ate lunch in Norfolk at our favorite eating place on 13th Street. It was very busy and as I was waiting in line to pay our bill, I struck up a conversation with the gentleman in front of me.

We talked of mundane things, the weather, the state of the world, etc. All of a sudden, he reached over and took the bill out of my hand. I protested and he said “I can see you are in a hurry to leave, let me get it.” What a wonderful surprise. Shows there are still wonderful caring people.

As we walked out to our vehicle in the parking lot, I noticed he came out the door and walked over to his pickup. As he drove away, I noticed the license plate showed he was a military veteran. And so here is my public notice to him, thanking him for his service to our country and for his random act of kindness.

JERRY SCHRADER

Tags

In other news

‘Buyer beware’ — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — It is a matter of record that our health experts have long advised against using tobacco, abusing alcohol and narcotics and other harmful substances.

Kindness from vet — Jerry Schrader

MEADOW GROVE — A few days ago my wife and I ate lunch in Norfolk at our favorite eating place on 13th Street. It was very busy and as I was waiting in line to pay our bill, I struck up a conversation with the gentleman in front of me.