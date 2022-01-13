Kindness from vet — Jerry Schrader

MEADOW GROVE — A few days ago my wife and I ate lunch in Norfolk at our favorite eating place on 13th Street. It was very busy and as I was waiting in line to pay our bill, I struck up a conversation with the gentleman in front of me.
We talked of mundane things, the weather, the state of the world, etc. All of a sudden, he reached over and took the bill out of my hand. I protested and he said “I can see you are in a hurry to leave, let me get it.” What a wonderful surprise. Shows there are still wonderful caring people.
As we walked out to our vehicle in the parking lot, I noticed he came out the door and walked over to his pickup. As he drove away, I noticed the license plate showed he was a military veteran. And so here is my public notice to him, thanking him for his service to our country and for his random act of kindness.
JERRY SCHRADER