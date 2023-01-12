NORFOLK — On the evening of Dec. 27, (the day we got some measurable snow), I was doing some cleaning in the basement of my house. The doorbell rang. I walked upstairs and opened the door. To my surprise, a warmly dressed lady with a big smile was standing on my porch. She asked me if I had been to a Norfolk business that day. I told her yes and that I am at the business almost everyday.

Next, she asked me if I was missing anything as she dangled some keys in my face. Obviously, I had dropped my house keys in the parking lot in the snow at the business. It was also clear to me that she had used a good amount of time and effort to find me.

She gave me her name, where she lived (in a neighboring town) and where she worked. We visited a for a while and she left.

I remembered most of what we talked about, but I couldn’t remember her full name. Part of it was Nancy.

Her willingness to find me and return my keys was extraordinary! It reminded me that unlike much of the news we heard there really are a lot of kindly decent people in our community!

I am appreciative to Nancy. I hope you have a great new year.

JOHN SCHLOMER

Tags

In other news

Cart before the horse? — Don Gartner

NORFOLK — So, a few weeks ago most of the local news media made public that the ex-manager of North Fork Area Transit was going to be sought after with regard to using hundreds of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds for personal expenditures.

Free money — Clayton Ellsworth

NORFOLK — Forgetting that government grants, subtitles and a lot of other descriptions in the form of welfare creates the image of free money. Talk about removing people in the chamber and the board of directors of Norfolk transit system is not the answer for this situation. Ultimately, we a…

Keys returned — John Schlomer

NORFOLK — On the evening of Dec. 27, (the day we got some measurable snow), I was doing some cleaning in the basement of my house. The doorbell rang. I walked upstairs and opened the door. To my surprise, a warmly dressed lady with a big smile was standing on my porch. She asked me if I had …