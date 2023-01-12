Keys returned — John Schlomer

NORFOLK — On the evening of Dec. 27, (the day we got some measurable snow), I was doing some cleaning in the basement of my house. The doorbell rang. I walked upstairs and opened the door. To my surprise, a warmly dressed lady with a big smile was standing on my porch. She asked me if I had been to a Norfolk business that day. I told her yes and that I am at the business almost everyday.
Next, she asked me if I was missing anything as she dangled some keys in my face. Obviously, I had dropped my house keys in the parking lot in the snow at the business. It was also clear to me that she had used a good amount of time and effort to find me.
She gave me her name, where she lived (in a neighboring town) and where she worked. We visited a for a while and she left.
I remembered most of what we talked about, but I couldn’t remember her full name. Part of it was Nancy.
Her willingness to find me and return my keys was extraordinary! It reminded me that unlike much of the news we heard there really are a lot of kindly decent people in our community!
I am appreciative to Nancy. I hope you have a great new year.
JOHN SCHLOMER