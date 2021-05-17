Keeping us safe — Dennis Roewert

BATTLE CREEK — Thanks to all the law enforcement personnel, especially the people out in the patrol cars. Stay safe. Thanks for all you do to keep us safe!

DENNIS ROEWERT

More oversight needed — Cindy Myers

STUART — The Mead Ethanol calamity is a prime example that Nebraska must reorganize governmental agencies and put water protection under one umbrella. Nebraska has the most underground water of all 50 states, and we are failing miserably to protect it. In recent years, the Nebraska Departmen…

Updates needed — Johanna Threm

NORFOLK — When President Eisenhower proposed building a 41,000-mile “National System of Interstate and Defense Highways,” he was responding to the needs of the country at that time.

Unborn lives matter — D.J. Woodruff

NORFOLK — I agree Black Lives Matter, but let’s take it a step further. All Lives Matter, but our current president, Joe Biden, wants to expand abortion. They call it choice. That little one didn’t ask to be conceived, but once they are, they have the right to live.

Turn off the water — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — I saw a commercial on TV a couple of weeks ago. I was kind of surprised how it went. I wanted to write this note right away, then decided to wait to see it again so I could describe it a little more, but I never saw it again. So I am going to guess it was taken off TV.

Nursing home week — Katie Frederick

NORFOLK — No one could have prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps no one has been impacted more than the residents, caregivers and families of nursing home residents.

Support lower taxes — Drew Borske

Is your property tax bill going up yet again? Are you losing faith in our elected officials’ ability or desire to provide meaningful property tax relief?

Father and Son — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — John 4:19: He who has seen me has seen the Father. When John baptized Jesus, He was baptized into the will of the Father. The two, Father and Son, can not be separated. They walk as one.