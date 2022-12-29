NORFOLK — Kudos and much appreciation all of the propane and fuel delivery personnel for risking their lives in the sub-zero temperatures to make sure everybody had a safe and warm holiday weekend!

KERRI CASTONGUAY

Keeping others safe — Kerri Castonguay

