Keep pushing for highway expansion — Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I commend the Norfolk Daily News for publishing the area mayors’ signed letter spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning calling for action by our state senators to complete the Highway 275 project as well as the article in the Jan. 12 edition titled “No end in sight for Highway 275 project, but options available.”
Several individuals, including myself, started the 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska organization prior to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ first election campaign in 2014. Our goal was to bring attention to the fact that completing the Highway 275 four lane project had not gotten done and there was no plan to get it done. After the election, there was a commitment to complete the section of 275 between Scribner and West Point, which includes the bypass around Scribner.
Good progress was made on the project but things got delayed when the Corps of Engineers decided that it needed to do an environmental study revolving around the wetlands along the route. This study is taking over two years but should be done by this spring. That will allow bidding and, provided the project is on budget, construction should start in 2021.
Now we are pushing to get the rest of the project done from West Point to east of Norfolk. The major issue is how will the additional over $200 million project get funded. Coming up with funds for completing 275 is not possible under the current “pay as you go” practice. We need communication with our state senators, our governor and the NDOT. We have great support from state senators, including Mike Flood, but they need to know that our citizens are not going to give up on pushing on this after 33 years of unfilled promises and frustration.
The NDOT has a virtual open house which ends on Jan. 18. It is available on the NDOT website at www.2040ndotvoh.com. This virtual open house is an overview on what the future of the Nebraska transportation system will look like. It would be great if interested citizens would access this website and provide comments. One thing missing is completing the Nebraska expressways and funding of these types of projects.
Please consider being a vocal voice to make sure our government is focused on completing Highway 275. Thanks!
DIRK PETERSEN
4 Lanes 4 Nebraska