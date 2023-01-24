NORFOLK — I would like to know the names of the two idiots in Lincoln who are pushing the ratification of bills LB 228 and LB 230. I want to tell them to get their noses out of Trump’s (rear).

I’m 73, partially disabled, live alone in a retirement community. I get around with some difficulty but I get out when I need to with a walker. These two idiots want to make sure that people like me in this state, as well as in other states cannot vote by mail-in. We have to go in person to the voting booths. I don’t trust the weather in Nebraska to be able to go out and vote in November.

Please help me keep my right to vote with a mail-in ballot. I’m sure that each and everyone of you know someone who is in the same situation as I am.

RANDY JACKSON

Nursing home policies — Kathy Jensen

STANTON — I want to give a shout out for the wonderful, caring people and care that the Wayne Care Center showed my Dad during his stay there last fall. I was there every day with Dad and can’t praise them enough for all that they did for him in all the departments.

Sees no need for bill — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — With as much important business the Nebraska Legislature has to do this year solving the property tax issues and finding an appropriate way to fund the public school system across the state, we still had an angry group of senators take time to introduce a hate bill against gay people.