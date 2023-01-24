NORFOLK — I would like to know the names of the two idiots in Lincoln who are pushing the ratification of bills LB 228 and LB 230. I want to tell them to get their noses out of Trump’s (rear).
I’m 73, partially disabled, live alone in a retirement community. I get around with some difficulty but I get out when I need to with a walker. These two idiots want to make sure that people like me in this state, as well as in other states cannot vote by mail-in. We have to go in person to the voting booths. I don’t trust the weather in Nebraska to be able to go out and vote in November.
Please help me keep my right to vote with a mail-in ballot. I’m sure that each and everyone of you know someone who is in the same situation as I am.
RANDY JACKSON