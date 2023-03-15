Keep mail-in voting — Randy Jackson

NORFOLK — I’m sure that a few of you have seen me and my white service dog, Bailey, around town. I’m partially handicapped, but get around fairly good.
Evidently, state Sen. Steve Erdman could (not) care less about me and thousands like me in this state and elsewhere. He wants his bill to pass prohibiting me and others from voting by mail.
He is trying to prohibit us from voting, which is our Constitutional right. Just because some fat, crybaby politician lost an election and claims voter fraud. And this and others state our agriculture, farmers and ranchers can’t break away from their duties to drive into town to vote.
Our election system is the best in the world. Leave it alone. Inform Mr. Erdman to support bills that benefit Nebraskans, not suppress them.
RANDY JACKSON