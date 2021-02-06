Keep impeaching ex-presidents — Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — I listened to John Kerry and he stated that President Joe Biden was going to bring in high paying jobs. The first day in office, Biden got rid of a lot of high paying jobs — getting rid of the pipeline.
Now I know we have to get rid of all of former President Donald Trump’s ideas because he was evil and his followers must be deprogrammed.
After we get Trump impeached, let’s do former President Obama. Not everyone liked what he did.
Then we’ll impeach former President Bush. We don’t need to impeach former President Clinton. We already got that one.
We will be dependent on Russia for our gas and oil. I really would rather depend on Canada for energy.
Every president has done good and bad. They are only humans. But we wouldn’t have this vaccine so quickly. Trump was a business man — not a politican.
DOLORES WOODRUFF