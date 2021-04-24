NORFOLK — Every week, and sometimes multiple times a week, the president or the governor make a proclamation to fly the flag at half-staff for a number of days. Enough of this already. We as a country are flying the flag at half-staff more than at the top of the pole where it belongs. How will we ever have respect for the flag or the country again when it’s always at a low, ashamed of itself, position?

Last week it was a mass shooting. While that is truly a terrible event, it’s still not a reason to lower the flag such as the 9/11 attack was. This week, Walter Mondale, really? He was a vice president, not a president. I will keep my flag proudly at the top of my flag pole.

HEATH HENERY

Tags

In other news

Keep flags at full-staff — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — Every week, and sometimes multiple times a week, the president or the governor make a proclamation to fly the flag at half-staff for a number of days. Enough of this already. We as a country are flying the flag at half-staff more than at the top of the pole where it belongs. How wi…

Dangerous actions — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — On March 8, the attorneys general of 12 U.S. states led by Missouri General Eric Schmitt filed a suit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the key section of President Biden’s first “climate change” executive orders. The order, 13,990, titled “Protecting Public …

Poppy Day — Dee Riggins

NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day activities have always been popular and worthwhile in Norfolk. The veterans who have served and are now serving have benefited from the donations.

Make it a small world — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As winter turns to spring and dreams of summertime travel and adventure appear to be real possibilities, I find myself trying to dust off the cobwebs of the past year and figuring out how to transition to the post-pandemic world. There is an opportunity in this in-between-space to …

Letter on the mark — Dorothy Holmes

PLAINVIEW — I wholeheartedly agree with the letter writer on April 8, “Research the Name.” The background of the Battle Creek team name is remembered and respected. Thanks for your information and remarks.

Convention needed — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — As always, but this year in particular, the excesses in Washington, D.C., have our mostly undivided attention, even though it is not an election year. So, how can we fix the enormous problems that bombard us daily in the news reports? Federal hands are in every aspect of our lives.…