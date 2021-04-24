Keep flags at full-staff — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — Every week, and sometimes multiple times a week, the president or the governor make a proclamation to fly the flag at half-staff for a number of days. Enough of this already. We as a country are flying the flag at half-staff more than at the top of the pole where it belongs. How will we ever have respect for the flag or the country again when it’s always at a low, ashamed of itself, position?
Last week it was a mass shooting. While that is truly a terrible event, it’s still not a reason to lower the flag such as the 9/11 attack was. This week, Walter Mondale, really? He was a vice president, not a president. I will keep my flag proudly at the top of my flag pole.
HEATH HENERY