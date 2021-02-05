Keep columnist — Jane Rolf

ALBION — If you remove Lee Hulm’s column from your paper, you can “remove” our subscription and refund our money!
JANE ROLF
NORFOLK — We were impressed with the combined efforts of Northeast Community College and our local health department at the recent vaccination clinic. Students we encountered were polite and pleasant.
NORFOLK — As we see one administration depart and another take over, both amid accusations of fraud and corruption, with bitter division in our country, and with violence reigning in the streets of our cities and even in Washington, D.C., Americans of whatever political stance need to ask th…
NORFOLK — Hello and farewell. It’s bittersweet to say good-bye! Having lived in Norfolk most of my 86 years and with six of our eight families living in Omaha, Liz and I struggled with the idea to move.
NORFOLK — In reading John Micek’s column in the Jan. 26 edition of the Norfolk Daily News, I was completely dumbfounded by his comparison of Joe Biden to parish priests. It is an afront to all Catholic parish priests who work so diligently to live and teach according to the truths of the Cat…
NORFOLK — I would like to commend Lee Hulm for his excellent column that appeared in the Jan. 21 edition of the Norfolk Daily News. In the Jan. 23 edition, I read the letter that trashed Mr. Hulm’s column. The author ends his letter with the words quoting, “I would even suggest that Mr. Hulm…
NELIGH — There were two letters to the editor in area newspapers recently that deserve a response.
PIERCE — After several days of pondering the Jan. 23 letter to the editor, I feel strongly that I need to respond to the letter writer’s comments. The subject was a column written by Mr. Lee Hulm, bashing him for his opinion on the recent election and suggesting that the Daily News “monitor …
NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.