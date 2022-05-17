NORFOLK — Once again, I have to write about the changes to Johnson Park! I learned a couple days ago, that the plan is to change the ENTIRE park! The original plan, according to the Norfolk City Council, was to bring the park back to it’s “past glory!” Well, changing the entire park surely doesn’t sound like the plan that we were told about!
This park, and its unique feature of the drive through, is going by the wayside, and the city council has not had the guts to tell people that!
For those of you who are not aware, there are plans to remove the newly planted trees (planted three year ago along Prospect Avenue and Oak Street) and MOVE them!
Not only are they moving THOSE trees, but ALSO the trees planted in MEMORY of family or friends!
This includes the 30-foot tree and a crab apple that I had planted in memory of friends about 20 years ago! A 30-foot tall tree that is in the center of the north end of the park is slated for removal! And, where are they going? Usually trees are planted where the donor wants them!
I was assured, that a large spade would be brought in, and the large tree would be moved, and would be fine! Really? And, to what expense? I had that tree (and the crab) planted, with the direction of our previous parks manager, Pat Mrsny! The moving of those trees and the other two memory trees, that are in the same area, is sacrilegious, and I pray that people will start speaking to their ward councilmen about these changes!
The changes they are talking about should not happen! The mayor wondered why I was against changes to the park, and I said I didn’t care what he did to the dirty water, behind Alco, but I wanted the park to be left alone! And, not once, during our emails, did he EVER say the whole park would change! However, he LOVES trees! Really?
PAULA PENNINGTON