Job security — Chelsea Schutter

NORFOLK — My name is Chelsea Schutter, and I am a licensed mental health therapist that runs my own business here in Norfolk. I specialize in providing care to LGBTQ+ individuals, and I felt it appropriate to comment on the change to Norfolk Public Schools policy regarding student participation in sports.
I could bombard you with data and figures that extensive research has provided us about the struggles that LGBTQ+ youth, especially transgender youth, experience in their daily lives and the detrimental consequences that result, but that may be an exercise in futility.
Advice and information, even from experts on these topics, is regularly dismissed and changing of policies to discriminatory practices continues. There’s nothing that I can tell you to change your mind if you are insistent that your mind not be changed.
What I do wish to convey to you is the significant job security a policy like this will provide for me. With policies like the one regarding sports participation in Norfolk, I am certain to have a place in this community for years to come: The suicide attempts that will need to be discussed, the damaged relationships between youth and the adults in their lives that they thought they could look to for acceptance and inclusion, and the repression of their full identity that they will surely have to process through when they are older and independent of a politically biased academic system will guarantee that my caseload remains full.
The studies are clear that these kinds of policies are harmful to youth (even more harmful to non-LGBTQ+ youth, by the way, than they are to the youth being targeted). But if caring about youth at all was actually the driving force behind this policy change we wouldn’t be having this conversation in the first place.
I have reached out to the school board, and if they are interested in having a serious conversation with an open mind to the idea that there is another path forward, I would be pleased to sit down with them.