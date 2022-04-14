Jesus saves — Norma Morland

O’NEILL — Once again we will celebrating a Christian holiday for the year, one that is to honor God and Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. But as we go shopping. Where is the honor and reverence for the ONE who died for us that we may have eternal LIFE with HIM? We have turned it into a pagan holiday. As in the days of Noah, God could find only eight people who believed in GOD and His word, but alas, the day of destruction came, only Noah and his family was saved, all others were destroyed, by the flood.
God, sent HIS ONLY SON, Jesus CHRIST to save us for our eternal reward, HE gave us a choice, HEAVEN OR HELL what are you doing? What are you teaching your children? Easter bunny is the big deal? JESUS, God’s SON SUFFERED and died on that terrible cross, that you might spend eternity with Him in Heaven. Hell is real, and if we do not invite Jesus in to our lives, as the Bible tells us we Will spend eternity there, Jesus came, died on our behalf, and rose again so that we will spend eternity in Heaven with HIM, by inviting Him into our lives, today. As we see our world going from bad to worse, we are mindful of His soon return to take those who have invited HIM into their lives, to be with HIM in paradise. TODAY IS THE DAY, REPENT AND ASK GOD’S FORGIVENESS that you may have God’s forgiveness.
NORMA MORLAND