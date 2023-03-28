Jail issues, continued

MADISON — When it comes to clothing and laundry, we are allowed to have only two pairs of underwear and two pairs of socks. Now, that means if we want to wear boxers and socks all week, we either have to wear the same pair three to four days in a row or wash them in the shower because they wash our personal laundry only two times a week.
Now if someone has no money to buy hygiene items, they are not supplied with any kind of deodorant. If you come in without boxers or socks, you are not supplied any. Another county I have been to supplies at least one pair of boxers and socks a day.
We are provided the opportunity for recreation one hour a day; however, the sunlight we are supposed to receive comes filtered through a double-layered skylight — which happens to leak when there is precipitation — and our only source of fresh air is a rusty, dirty vent in the roof of the unit.
Given these conditions, I believe this jail clearly needs to be assessed by the state. However, when we reach out to the ombudsman, it seems officials blatantly lie to them. We are in desperate need of someone to intervene and/or be our voice because we are unable to get proper treatment.
I believe this jail violates many Nebraska jail standards that are laws laid out. Just because these people wear badges, they think they are allowed to break the law. Someone needs to hold these people accountable, just like us.
We are desperate for real justice, please be our voice. Hebrews 13:3: Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them and those mistreated since you are in the body.
JOSEPH HOFFART
and seven other inmates