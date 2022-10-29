It's simple math — Jerry Dziowgo

NORFOLK — The upcoming bond issues for investment in Norfolk has many things to consider in which I am no expert. I do know first off: Our law enforcement needs our support so they can do their jobs safely. Safety to our community is a priority in this bond issue.

By breaking projects into manageable projects, the cost of individual projects and its earlier payoff greatly reduces the cost of interest on that project.

For instance, the cost off improving our law enforcement facility at $8,000,000 and paying it off in two years would cost about 1/10th the interest it would cost if all the projects are lumped together on a much larger 20-year loan of $68,000,000.

The $8,000,000 borrowed on the lumped together loan over 20 years would be paying two-thirds as much in interest as the project itself cost, where pay as you go interest would be 10 times less.

Why not use taxes to pay for projects and less on interest?

Pay off the police improvements then move to the next project.

JERRY DZIOWGO

