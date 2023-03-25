STANTON — Fox News recently reported that the board of the failed Silicon Valley Bank contained no one with any investment banking experience. Instead they were a bunch of billionaire donors to the Democratic Party who weren’t focused on banking at all.

What these woke incompetents were focused on was racial equity, for which they were traveling around lecturing people. I must say they remind me of Hunter Biden’s holding of an important position with no credentials.

Signature Bank has since followed in SVB’s footsteps. It is expected that nearly two dozen other big banks will follow only to be bailed out by Joe Biden with hard earned taxpayer dollars.

It appears if you go woke, you go broke. If bankruptcy doesn’t finish the U.S., World War III may. MAGA!

TERRY SPENCE

