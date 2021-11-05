NORFOLK — I’m trying to remember when I’ve ever seen a flag with the name of a president on it: Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama and now Biden. No, I don’t think I’ve seen one of those flags (more on Biden later). Flying a flag with a person’s name on it seems like a very recent phenomenon, and, in my mind, kind of an odd one, too.
But Jan. 6 reminds us that flags can be effective weapons, both symbolically (remember the footage of the guy inside the capitol building replacing the American flag with a flag that had someone’s name on it) and even literally (remember the footage of a flagpole being used to beat a police officer).
Anyway, those aren’t exactly the flags that I want to write about today. Instead, it’s the ones I see when I drive to work every morning: those that have profanity in front of Biden’s name waving in the wind on high traffic roads. Yes, friends, that’s three solid feet of a profanity capitalized in bold font on full display in Norfolk and a few surrounding communities. My young kids see them too.
No, this letter isn’t coming from “snowflakes,” “censorship,” “feelings,” or “cancel culture.” I’m just a guy trying to protect his peace. It used to be that we could agree that shouting a profanity at the top of one’s lungs in public in front of kids you don’t know is inexcusable. And, well, if we were to see a person screaming that word in public like that, it might be a reasonable conclusion that violence could be coming from that person sometime soon.
To be clear, no one is saying that people flying strongly worded flags should have to take them down. We can agree that we are entitled to fly whatever flag we want. But we are also entitled to shame when our conduct drops below the dignity of our community. Those folks clearly want to be heard, and, yes, everyone hears them. It’s just that I don’t know who they are trying to pick a fight with. Most folks are too focused on positive interaction, like caring for their families, to promote unproductive conflict.