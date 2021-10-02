Is president truly Catholic — Frederick Pinkelman

WYNOT — If Joe Biden is Catholic, I’m president of Antarctica. Seriously, I’d like to share some anti-Catholic activities being promoted by President Biden and his administration as taken from CatholicVote.org.
1. Refused to mention God in his National Day of Prayer proclamation.
2. Deleted all references to the Hyde Amendment in the 2022 budget he sent to Congress. This is a blatant attempt to force all Americans to pay for abortions.
3. The same budget replaces the word “mother” with “birthing people.”
4. Withdrew the U.S. from the historic pro-life declaration at the United Nations that former President Trump had authorized.
5. Publicly defended bishops and church teaching on the use of embryonic stem cells for research.
6. Filled his cabinet with radical anti-Catholic socialists.
7. Said terrorists from “White Supremacy” is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.
8. President Biden is a staunch advocate for “intrinsically” disordered homosexual lifestyle, as well as transgenderism and is pressing Congress to pass the anti-Catholic and falsely named Equality Act.
For more information, I encourage people to check out the website CatholicVote.org. Please pray for the conversion of our country and the most anti-Catholic and so called Catholic president we have ever had.