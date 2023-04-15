Is it censorship? — Terry Mead

NORFOLK — I’m not normally one to write the editor, but your recent editorial bothered me enough to do so. Your recent viewpoint on “Censorship and banning” seemed to be skewed to point the finger at a particular political side. However, the examples of “banning” you used were publisher and creator decisions to change their work to appeal to a newer, more modern audience.
I can completely understand not agreeing with these decisions, but this is not banning. You could even classify it as a capitalistic decision. By using these as examples you marginalize actual banning that is taking place through legislative action and the force of law.
Why focus on a made up secret agent when you could have given examples of actual American history being banned?
TERRY MEAD